Martin Truex Jr. decides against retirement, returning to NASCAR in 2024

Who says you can’t have it both ways?

Martin Truex Jr. finally made that big investment two weeks ago when he bought the huge salt water fishing boat that challenged his commitment over the past month and then promptly turned around with the financing by signing an extension to remain in the Cup Series with Joe Gibbs Racing through the end of the 2024 season.

For the second consecutive season, Truex was mulling retirement but ultimately chose to keep racing with the No. 19 team.

Why?

“Just because I want to,” Truex said with a laugh when announcing the decision on Saturday at Michigan International Speedway.

Truex made the decision to return this year last June but waited until August to make his decision for 2024. Was there any sense of urgency as a result?

“Not really, it was kind of the same deal, really,” Truex said. “We got it out of the way and it just didn’t feel right leaving with all the stuff we have going on. We got that out of the way so now we can work towards all the things we have going on this year and looking forward to next year as well.”

There was a growing sense around the industry that Truex was inching closer to retirement this time even amongst a season in which he and crew chief James Small has arguably had the car to beat throughout the summer.

“It just felt like the right thing to do was keep going and the more I thought about it, the more it seemed like the right thing to do,” Truex said.

Car owner Joe Gibbs has repeatedly expressed a desire to keep Truex in the fold and even suggested that there were few reasons not to given the salary he commands and the level of competitiveness he is running with right now.

“He tells me the same thing every year, that ‘I’m right in the middle of making this decision,’ and I tell him ‘come on, man, you’re making money, you’re having fun and you’re driving race cars,” Gibbs said after a win last month at New Hampshire Motor Speedway. “Come on!”

He has, indeed, came on.

“I told myself to not be stupid and come back and see how it goes,” Truex said.

So, is too soon to start talking about 2025 now?

“Please don’t,” Truex said. “Last year was June, this year is August so maybe give me to October next year. We’ll talk about.”

What about that boat? Truex just committed to a 38-race schedule from February to November so does that stay in the shed for one more summer?

“Hell no,” Truex said. “It’ll be going out. It’ll be going.”

That 38-race schedule and the commitment to run it at a high level was at the core of the decision for Truex. It came down to questions over his appetite for the weekly travel, the mid-week meetings and simulator time and all the homework that comes with running races at the highest level.

It’s also something he has done for almost a quarter of a century when adding up his Busch North, Busch Series and Cup Series tenure.

“That’s what took so long,” Truex said. “I’ve come to terms with all that. I’m looking forward to continuing all that stuff. It’s part of the job and comes with the territory. You’re not going to half-ass this job so I’m excited and ready.

“We have a great thing going. I have a great team, they’re amazing. I love working with them and happy to keep that going.”

Truex is the 2017 Cup Series champion and a 34-time winner at the highest level. He is the current points leader and has made the Final Four five times in the nine seasons since NASCAR began utilizing its current playoff format.

Would he retire anyway if he won a second championship in November — setting sail in the sunset?

“I don’t think I can do that,” he said with a hearty laugh.

