Marshall running back Rasheen Ali steps away from team

Marshall running back Rasheen Ali will miss the start of the season for personal reasons.

Thundering Herd coach Charles Huff said there is no timetable for the return of the redshirt sophomore, who ran for 1,401 yards and tied for the FBS lead with 23 rushing touchdowns last season.

“Rasheen will be away from the team for some time, and as soon as he is mentally, physically and emotionally ready to return, he will be back,” Huff said in a statement. “Our team and staff are doing a great job of supporting him, and we are looking forward to getting him back soon.”

The Herald-Dispatch of Huntington, W.Va., reported that Ali missed a team scrimmage on Saturday and canceled an upcoming promotional appearance.

Florida State transfer Khalan Laborn will likely start in Ali’s place when Marshall opens the season Sept. 3 against visiting Norfolk State.

Ali posted six 100-yard games on the ground in 2021, including a season-high 203 yards at Charlotte on Nov. 20. He also caught 45 passes for 334 yards and a touchdown in 13 games.

