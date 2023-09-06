Marlins place Sandy Alcantara, Jorge Soler on IL

Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

The Miami Marlins placed right-hander Sandy Alcantara and outfielder Jorge Soler on the injured list Wednesday.

Alcantara goes to the 15-day IL with a right forearm flexor strain, while Soler lands on the 10-day IL with a right oblique strain.

Alcantara, 28 on Thursday, allowed four runs (two earned) in eight innings in a 6-4 victory over the Washington Nationals on Sunday. The reigning National League Cy Young Award recipient has permitted 15 runs (13 earned) in his last four starts (26 1/3 innings).

The two-time All-Star is 7-12 with a 4.14 ERA in 28 games (all starts) this season.

Soler, 31, made his first All-Star team this season and is batting .240 with 35 homers and 71 RBIs in 126 games.

The Marlins also called up outfielder Dane Myers, right-hander Edward Cabrera and left-hander Devin Smeltzer from Triple-A Jacksonville. Right-hander Geoff Hartlieb was designated for assignment.

–Field Level Media