Marlins-Mets ppd. (field conditions); doubleheader Wednesday

Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Mets’ home game against the Miami Marlins was postponed Tuesday night after field conditions were deemed unplayable due to recent rainfall in the city.

Instead, the Mets and Marlins will play a single-admission doubleheader Wednesday beginning at 4:10 p.m. ET.

Tuesday’s game was set to be the opener of a three-game series. The Mets (71-85) are eliminated from postseason contention, but the Marlins (81-75) are jockeying with several teams for a National League wild-card berth.

Wednesday’s pitching plans were not yet known. Miami was going to start Braxton Garrett (9-6, 3.53 ERA) on Tuesday against the Mets’ Joey Lucchesi (3-0, 2.88) in a battle of left-handers.

–Field Level Media