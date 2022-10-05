Mariners place outfielder Jesse Winker (neck) on IL

Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

The Seattle Mariners placed outfielder Jesse Winker on the 10-day injured list with a neck injury Wednesday.

An MRI revealed a bulging cervical disc and he is likely to miss the postseason.

Winker, 29, batted .219 with 14 homers and 53 RBIs in 136 games in his first season with the Mariners.

He made the National League All-Star team in 2021 and is a lifetime .270 hitter with 80 home runs in 549 games with the Cincinnati Reds (2017-21) and Mariners.

The Mariners called up outfielder Taylor Trammell from Triple-A Tacoma to fill the roster slot. He is batting .204 with four homers and 10 RBIs in 42 games this season with Seattle.

The Mariners begin a best-of-three wild-card series on Friday against the host Toronto Blue Jays.

