Published September 30, 2022

Seattle Mariners place catcher Curt Casali on paternity leave

Sep 24, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Seattle Mariners catcher Curt Casali (5) throws to first base for an out during the fourth inning against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Aiken-USA TODAY Sports
Credit: Peter Aiken-USA TODAY Sports

Seattle Mariners catcher Curt Casali was set to be placed on paternity leave Friday with Brian O’Keefe to be called up from Triple-A Tacoma to replace him on the roster.

Casali, 33, is batting .200 with four home runs and 16 RBIs in 54 games with the San Francisco Giants and Seattle Mariners this season. He was acquired by Seattle at the trade deadline and is 3-for-32 (.094) with two RBIs in 13 games with the Mariners.

O’Keefe, 29, has never played in the major leagues after he was drafted in the seventh round by the St. Louis Cardinals in 2014. He was batting .253 with 13 home runs and 40 RBIs for in 83 games for Triple-A Tacoma this season.

With a victory over the Oakland Athletics on Friday, or a loss by the Baltimore Orioles to the New York Yankees, the Mariners will clinch a playoff spot for the first time since 2001.

–Field Level Media

