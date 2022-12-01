WATCH: New England Patriots’ Marcus Jones catches first career TD

New England Patriots rookie third-round pick Marcus Jones is finding a way to make an impact in more ways than one.

A cornerback by trade dating back to his days at Houston, Jones helped defeat the New York Jets back in Week 11 due to a late-game punt return for a touchdown.

The young defensive back was back up to his old tricks early on Thursday against the division-rival Buffalo Bills. Though, it came on the offensive side of the ball this time.

With New England facing a second-and-5 from inside the Bills’ 50-yard line, Jones caught a pass from quarterback Mac Jones and turned it up the field for 48 yards and a touchdown to give the Pats a 7-3 lead. Check it out.

What a great play design by the Patriots right there. Marcus Jones also showed off the play-making ability that enticed New England’s brass pre-draft. The stunner? This represented Jones first offensive snap in the National Football League. And the dude took it to the house. Just insane.

The interesting thing here is that he did play some wide receiver as a senior for Houston a season ago. That included Jones catching 10 passes for 109 yards and a touchdown.

It now appears that the Pats have a new weapon to call their own.