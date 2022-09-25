Manny Machado helps Padres torch Rockies

Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Manny Machado, Brandon Drury and Wil Myers homered and finished with two hits apiece, Ha-Seong Kim had three hits, and the San Diego Padres beat the Colorado Rockies 13-6 in Denver on Sunday.

Juan Soto, Luis Campusano and Jurickson Profar had two hits each for San Diego (85-68), which had 17 hits and is now three games clear of the Milwaukee Brewers in the NL wild card race.

Ryan Suarez (5-1) struck out two in an inning of relief for the win.

Ryan McMahon homered, Elias Diaz had three hits, and Charlie Blackmon, Alan Trejo and Sean Bouchard had two hits each for the Rockies (65-88).

The Padres jumped on Colorado starter Kyle Freeland (9-11). Kim led off the game with a double, Machado singled and Freeland hit Drury to load the bases.

An errant pickoff throw to third by Diaz scored the first run, Jake Cronenworth hit a sacrifice fly and Myers doubled to make it 3-0.

The Rockies answered in the second. Diaz doubled, Trejo singled, Ezequiel Tovar walked and Bouchard hit a sharp single to right that drove in Diaz.

San Diego extended its lead in the third. Soto singled and Drury singled and both scored on Cronenworth’s triple. Myers followed with a home run, his fifth, to make it 7-1.

Freeland allowed seven runs on nine hits in 2 2/3 innings.

McMahon led off the bottom of the third with his 19th homer, and the Rockies made it a three-run game in the fourth on Bouchard’s two-run single.

Colorado got a run in the fifth when Yonathan Daza hit a leadoff double and scored on Blackmon’s single.

The double ended the day for Padres starter Mike Clevinger, who allowed five runs on eight hits in four-plus innings.

Machado hit a three-run homer off of Alex Colome in the eighth, his 31st homer to give him 100 RBIs, and Drury followed with his 28th.

Profar singled and scored on Austin Nola’s double to cap the five-run eighth.

The Rockies got a run in the eighth on an RBI single by Diaz and Drury drove in another for San Diego in the ninth.

–Field Level Media