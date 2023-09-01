Manchester United head to the Emirates for clash with Arsenal

Credit: Reuters/Matthew Childs

It’s always a big occasion when Arsenal and Manchester United meet. The timing of Sunday’s clash in London could allow both clubs to send a message about their potential title ambitions heading into the September international break.

After a surprising second-place finish last season, Arsenal (2-0-1, 7 points) have done their part so far to prove they’re not going anywhere. Even their lone blemish on the season, a 2-2 home draw against Fulham, included an encouraging fightback from a goal down to briefly take a 2-1 lead.

They’ve also weathered a short-term injury absence of attacker Gabriel Jesus, with Bukayo Saka and Eddie Nketiah each scoring twice over Arsenal’s first three matches.

With Jesus available Sunday — having made a very brief cameo in the Fulham draw — manager Mikel Arteta admits a win Sunday would be a momentum builder, even if he thinks it’s a bit too early to declare anyone a true challenger to Manchester City, the three-time defending champs.

“We all want to win games, we all want to play the best possible way,” Arteta said. “That’s not going to dictate but it gives you momentum and belief. Before the international break, it’s very important to finish well and win your game and go into September with another block of games on a high.”

Manchester United (2-1-0, 6 points) have certainly looked vulnerable at times, suffering a hefty defeat at Tottenham Hotspur two weeks ago and having to overcome an early two-goal hole in last weekend’s 3-2 home win over Nottingham Forest.

But the Red Devils deserve credit for enduring some key absences early on, and the picture appears to be clearing heading into the weekend.

Summer signing Rasmus Hojlund is set to make his club debut and could even start after a back issue kept the striker out in August.

And the club has added Sergio Reguilon on loan from Tottenham Hotspur to fill an urgent need at left back after a pair of injuries.

“He is a very experienced player, a player for big clubs, a player that’s played already a lot of games in La Liga, in the Premier League,” manager Erik ten Hag said of Reguilon. “While we had a problem with Luke Shaw injured, Ty Malacia injured, they are, for long term, out, so I think we responded very well in that emergency situation.”

They also were able to get Moroccan standout Sofyan Amrabat on loan from Fiorentina to help bolster their midfield.

The home team has won the last four league meetings between these sides, with 18 goals total scored across those matches.

