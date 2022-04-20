fbpx
Published April 20, 2022

Maine sports betting bill awaits governor’s signature

A bill to legalize sports wagering in Maine is headed to the governor’s desk.

The state Senate passed the bill by a 23-11 vote Tuesday after the House approved it in an 81-53 vote last week.

Gov. Janet Mills vetoed a sports betting bill two years ago, but this version appears to have her support based on certain concessions.

With the current bill, the Maliseet, Penobscot and Passamaquoddy tribes would control mobile/online wagering.

Retail sportsbooks would be permitted at commercial casinos including Oxford Casino Hotel and The Hollywood Casino Hotel & Raceway.

–Field Level Media

