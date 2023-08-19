fbpx
Published August 19, 2023

Magic sign former G League MVP Trevelin Queen

Jul 16, 2022; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Trevelin Queen (9) dribbles against the Chicago Bulls during an NBA Summer League game at Cox Pavillion. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

The Orlando Magic agreed to a one-year deal with former G League MVP Trevelin Queen, according to his agent.

The 26-year-old guard appeared in seven games last season for the Indiana Pacers and averaged 3.0 points.

Undrafted out of New Mexico State in 2020, Queen also played 10 games for the Houston Rockets in 2021-22.

Queen earned NBA G League Most Valuable Player honors with the Rio Grande Valley Vipers in 2021-22.

Daniel Hazan of Hazan Sports Management confirmed Queen’s deal with Orlando with TNT on Friday night.

–Field Level Media