Orlando Magic guard Markelle Fultz (toe) out indefinitely

Orlando Magic guard Markelle Fultz sustained a fractured left big toe during a preseason workout and is out indefinitely, the team announced Sunday.

Per the Magic, Fultz has been placed in a walking boot but will not need surgery. The team did not disclose an estimated timeline of recovery for Fultz, however the Orlando Sentinel reported that he likely will miss training camp.

Fultz, 24, is the second guard on the Magic to sustain an offseason injury. Gary Harris suffered a torn meniscus in his left knee last month.

Fultz sustained a torn ACL in January 2021 before making his return in February 2022. He averaged 10.8 points and 5.5 assists in 18 games (three starts) last season.

Fultz has contributed 10.9 points and 4.8 assists in 131 career games (86 starts) with the Philadelphia 76ers and Magic. He was the top overall pick of the 2017 NBA Draft by the Sixers.

Training camp begins Tuesday.

–Field Level Media