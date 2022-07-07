Magic earn key win in NBA 2K League 5v5 Seed Weeks

Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Magic Gaming kept alive their hopes of earning an automatic berth in the NBA 2K League playoffs by beating Eastern Conference-leading 76ers GC 74-69 on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Hornets Venom GT saw their hopes of a direct postseason bid end when they fell 85-78 to Heat Check Gaming.

Joshua “unguardable” Hunter led the Magic with 27 points and 12 assists. Yusuf “Yusuf_Scarbz” Abdulla logged 24 points and 11 rebounds for the 76ers.

Sten “SAV” Valge-Saar paced the Heat with 30 points and 12 assists, while Glenn “GlennRatty” Wilkerson had 26 points and six assists for the Hornets.

In other Wednesday results, Knicks Gaming manhandled Celtics Crossover Gaming 85-50, Wizards District Gaming topped Grizz Gaming 76-63, Cavs Legion GC nipped Mavs Gaming 73-72, DUX Infinitos slipped past Pistons GT 74-70, Warriors Gaming Squad beat Jazz Gaming 73-65 and Kings Guard Gaming dumped Blazer5 Gaming 77-65.

In Seed Weeks, the NBA 2K League teams are fighting to clinch automatic playoff spots, which go to the top five teams in each conference. The squads that miss that target are headed for The Ticket tournament, where the winners will earn the last postseason berth in each conference.

Seven games are scheduled for Thursday:

–Mavs Gaming vs. Lakers Gaming

–T-Wolves Gaming vs. Bucks Gaming

–Gen.G Tigers vs. Magic Gaming

–Hawks Talon GC vs. Raptors Uprising GC

–Celtics Crossover Gaming vs. NetsGC

–Wizards District Gaming vs. Hornets Venom GT

–Pistons GT vs. Pacers Gaming

NBA 2K League 5v5 standings, with games played and points:

x-clinched playoff berth

EASTERN CONFERENCE

x-1. 76ers GC, 22, 14

x-2. Wizards District Gaming, 16, 13

3. Gen.G Tigers, 15, 10

4. Knicks Gaming, 17, 8

5. Heat Check Gaming, 18, 8

6. NetsGC, 12, 6

7. Raptors Uprising GC, 12, 6

8. Grizz Gaming, 14, 5

9. Magic Gaming, 11, 4

10. Celtics Crossover Gaming, 12, 4

11. Hawks Talon GC, 12, 4

12. Hornets Venom GT, 11, 3

WESTERN CONFERENCE

x-1. T-Wolves Gaming, 18, 17

x-2. Warriors Gaming Squad, 16, 12

3. Lakers Gaming, 17, 10

4. Jazz Gaming, 14, 9

5. Bucks Gaming, 15, 7

6. Mavs Gaming, 16, 7

7. Kings Guard Gaming, 14, 7

8. DUX Infinitos, 13, 6

9. Pacers Gaming, 11, 3

10. Cavs Legion GC, 12, 3

11. Blazer5 Gaming, 12, 2

12. Pistons GT, 12, 2

–Field Level Media