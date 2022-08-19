Lynx C Sylvia Fowles wins WNBA sportsmanship award

Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

Minnesota Lynx center Sylvia Fowles capped her sparkling career on Friday as the winner of the WNBA’s 2022 Kim Perrot Sportsmanship Award.

The award goes to the player who exemplifies the ideals of sportsmanship on the court, including ethical behavior, fair play and integrity.

A first-time winner of the honor in her 15th and final season, Fowles received 36 votes from the national panel of 56 sportswriters and broadcasters. Seattle Storm guard Briann January was runner-up with eight votes.

An eight-time All-Star, two-time WNBA champion and the 2017 league MVP, the 36-year-old Fowles retires as the WNBA’s all-time leader in rebounds (4,007) and field-goal percentage (.599). She also ranks third in blocks (721) and ninth in points (6,415).

Los Angeles Sparks star Nneka Ogwumike won the award in each of the past three seasons. The only other player from the Lynx to win it was Teresa Edwards in 2004.

The award is named for the late Kim Perrot, who helped the Houston Comets win two WNBA titles before passing away in 1999 after a battle with cancer.

