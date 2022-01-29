Luke List captures Farmers in playoff for first Tour victory

Jan 29, 2022; San Diego, California, USA; Luke List plays his shot from the second tee during the final round of the Farmers Insurance Open golf tournament at Torrey Pines Municipal Golf Course – South Course. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Luke List edged Will Zalatoris in the first hole of a playoff to win the Farmers Insurance Open at the Torrey Pines South Course in San Diego on Saturday.

It marked the first PGA Tour win for List, 37, who was making his 206th career start.

List birdied the par-5 18th hole to claim the playoff win. He pulled away with a remarkable third shot from the fairway, softly arcing it from 131 yards out to within 11 inches of the cup.

Zalatoris was not as precise, hitting his third shot from 118 yards out to within 13 feet and 4 inches of the cup. He missed his birdie attempt by a couple feet and had to settle for a par — and runner-up status.

Both List and Zalatoris finished at 15-under-par 273 to force the playoff. List fired a 6-under 66 on the tournament’s final day, while Zalatoris shot a 1-under 71 to open the door for a challenger. Zalatoris missed a birdie putt on 18 in regulation that would have won it.

A three-way tie for third place included Jon Rahm, Cameron Tringale and Jason Day at 14-under 274.

Five others were two strokes back of the leaders and finished tied for sixth. That group, which finished at 13-under 275, included Justin Rose, Pat Perez, Sungjae Im, Aaron Rai and Joaquin Niemann.

List attributed part of his progress to better success on the greens. He had four straight birdies between holes Nos. 3 and 6.

“I’ve worked really hard on my putting, and that’s kind of what’s held me back over the years,” List said. “To really dig deep and make some putts. …

“Today, I rolled it beautifully on the front nine and made a lot of quality strokes even on the back. So that’s a part of my game I’m continuing to work on, and I know it’s going to keep getting better.”

Zalatoris said he was proud of his effort despite the narrow loss.

“This is what I’ve played for my entire career,” Zalatoris said. “… My career goal is to win a major, and this is part of the stepping stone. Obviously pretty disappointed right now, but really proud of how I fought today.

“There were a lot of tough pins, especially on the back. I had so many close calls today that I thought I made the one on 8, I thought I made the one on 14. You know, I’ve got no regrets.”

–Field Level Media