Luka Doncic (toe) returning to play vs. Jazz

Dallas Mavericks star point guard Luka Doncic has been cleared to play in Monday night’s game against the Utah Jazz after missing one contest due to a sprained left toe.

While Doncic is back, Mavericks coach Jason Kidd said that point guard Jalen Brunson (foot) will miss the contest.

Brunson scored 23 points in Saturday’s 114-113 home victory over the Sacramento Kings. Doncic sat out that game.

Doncic, a three-time All-Star, had a superb outing in Thursday’s 122-113 home win over the Golden State Warriors with 41 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists.

The 23-year-old is averaging 27.8 points, 9.2 rebounds and 8.8 assists in 48 games. The Mavericks are 32-16 with Doncic in the lineup and 7-9 when he sits out.

Brunson, 25, is averaging career highs of 16.2 points, 5.3 assists and 3.7 rebounds in 63 games (45 starts).

Kidd said forward Maxi Kleber (ankle) will also return after a two-game absence. The 30-year-old is averaging 7.7 points and 5.9 rebounds in 45 games (20 starts).

