Lucas Glover captures Wyndham Championship, makes playoffs

Credit: David Yeazell-USA TODAY Sports

Lucas Glover waited out a weather delay, got a lucky bounce on the last hole and claimed his fifth career PGA Tour title by winning the Wyndham Championship on Sunday in Greensboro, N.C.

Glover followed a third-round 62 with a 2-under-par 68 on Sunday to finish at 20-under 260, two strokes better than Russell Henley (69 on Sunday) and South Korean Byeong Hun An (67). Billy Horschel (72), who shared the lead with Glover after three rounds, faded to fourth place at 16 under.

Winning the PGA Tour’s regular-season finale launched Glover from 112th place in the FedEx Cup points standings to No. 49, qualifying him for the playoffs that begin next week at the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

Inclement weather forced a delay that lasted two hours and three minutes when the top four players had just four holes to play. At that time, Glover and Henley were tied for the lead at 20 under, two strokes ahead of An.

Henley came out of the delay with a shot of momentum, making a two-putt birdie at the par-5 15th hole for the outright lead. He then missed the green at the par-3 16th and wound up finishing his round with three successive bogeys.

Glover’s drive at the par-4 18th missed left but bounced off the side of a volunteer’s cart, preventing his ball from ending up with an even worse lie. Knowing he had a two-shot lead, Glover laid up, reached the green in three strokes and rolled in an 8-foot par putt.

Glover, 43, last won on tour at the 2021 John Deere Classic.

Horschel needed to finish inside the top two to make the FedEx Cup Playoffs but will miss out after only moving to 90th in the standings. The top 70 in points will play next week in Memphis, Tenn.

–Field Level Media