LSU safety Greg Brooks undergoes brain surgery

Credit: Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports

LSU starting safety and team captain Greg Brooks underwent surgery to have a large tumor removed from his brain.

Brooks’ family said Wednesday that results of a biopsy are pending following surgery Friday.

“We are grateful for the work and care of the medical staff helping Greg through these challenges and for the concern and love poured out by so many in the Louisiana, Arkansas and national sports communities,” the family statement said. “This means the world to us at this difficult time. Greg continues to fight, and we await further clarity on the extent of that battle. His incredible strength and character gives us confidence but we also know that he needs our support now more than ever.”

Brooks was ruled out for last Saturday’s game against Mississippi State for what Tigers coach Brian Kelly said was a “medical emergency,” and he declined to share details out of respect for the player’s privacy at his Monday press conference.

A fifth-year senior, Brooks is from Louisiana and transferred to LSU from Arkansas in 2022. He started 13 of 14 games last season and finished fifth on the team with 66 tackles.

Brooks was a starting safety at Arkansas from 2019-21 and played high school football in Harvey, La., near New Orleans.

Brooks’ father, Greg Brooks Sr., played one season at Michigan and three seasons at Southern Miss. He was a sixth-round pick in the 2004 NFL Draft by the Cincinnati Bengals.

–Field Level Media