Lower-bracket semifinals set in Overwatch East knockout round

Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Four teams stayed alive and four were eliminated Saturday in lower-bracket quarterfinal matches in the East Region Overwatch League Summer Stage knockouts.

Moving on are the Dreamers, Poker Face, the Seoul Dynasty and Sin Prisa Gaming.

Despite dropping the first map 2-1 on Lijiang Tower, the Dreamers came back to drop Panthera, 3-1, in the Group A match. Dreamers sealed their spot in the lower-bracket semifinals with a trio of victories: 3-2 on Numbani, 3-0 on Suravasa and 1-0 on Esperanca.

In the next round, Dreamers will meet Poker Face, who swept Rhodes by winning 2-0 on Lijiang Tower, 1-0 on Eichenwalde and 3-1 on Suravasa.

In Group B, Seoul Dynasty and Sin Prisa Gaming advanced to a clash in the other lower-bracket semifinal.

The Dynasty topped fellow Overwatch League team Guangzhou Charge 3-1, opening with a pair of victories — 2-0 on Lijiang Tower and 2-1 on Eichenwalde. The Charge came back to grab a 3-2 victory on New Junk City before the Dynasty closed out the match with a 1-0 triumph on Colosseo.

Sin Prisa Gaming, a Contenders team, eliminated Overwatch League squad Shanghai Dragons 3-2.

The Dragons opened with a 2-0 win on Antarctic Peninsula, but SPG fought back with two victories — 3-1 on Midtown and 3-0 on New Junk City. The Dragons tied the match at two with their win on Colosseo, but SPG took the decider, Route 66, by a 1-0 margin.

The grand final is set for Sept. 10. The top teams in Group A and Group B automatically qualify for the Overwatch League playoffs.

–Field Level Media