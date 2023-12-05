Louisiana Monroe names Bryant Vincent head coach

Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Former New Mexico offensive coordinator Bryant Vincent was named head coach at Louisiana Monroe on Tuesday.

Vincent, 48, compiled a 7-6 record as the interim coach at UAB during the 2022 season.

He replaces Terry Bowden, fired last month after going 10-26 in three seasons with the Warhawks — 2-10 in 2023.

“We are fired up to welcome Coach Bryant Vincent to our Warhawk family and lead ULM football,” athletic director John Hartwell said in a news release. “Coach Vincent is bringing passion, positivity and a proven plan to guide our football program to levels of success we have not seen since becoming an FBS program.

“He is a relationship guy, and that will resonate with our student-athletes, prospective recruits, his coaching staff, the University, Northeast Louisiana and all of Warhawk Nation.”

Vincent’s New Mexico offense finished in the top 20 nationally in red-zone offense (14th) and rushing (19th) in his first season with the Lobos in 2023.

ULM will introduce Vincent at a news conference Wednesday at 11 a.m. CT.

“I am beyond excited and honored to be the Head Football Coach at ULM,” Vincent said in a release. “I am confident with the leadership and vision of President Dr. Ron Berry and Athletic Director John Hartwell that we will build a championship program.

“Now is the time for the Warhawk family to all come together as one.”

With Vincent as the interim coach, UAB averaged 30.1 points and 438.2 yards per game and won the Bahamas Bowl in 2022. He was the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach for the Blazers from 2018-21.

He also coached in the Sun Belt Conference in two separate stints at South Alabama (2011-13, 2015-17), the latter as the offensive coordinator.

–Field Level Media