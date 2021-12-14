Los Angeles Valiant sign former Shanghai Dragons DPS Diya

Jul 21, 2019; Miami Beach, FL, USA; A general view of gaming controllers on display during the Call of Duty League Finals e-sports event at Miami Beach Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Valiant signed DPS Lu “Diya” Weida to its 2022 roster, announcing the transaction late Monday night.

The Chinese hitscan, 22, played for the Shanghai Dragons for three seasons between 2017 and 2020. Diya was part of the Shanghai team that went 0-40 in 2018.

Yes, yes…we brought him back, the man himself. For the first reveal of our 2022 player roster, we are more than excited to confirm that No. 0 Weida “Diya” Lu is joining us! Welcome, Diya!#WingsOut (*Pending League Approval) pic.twitter.com/aHfubSS0hH — Los Angeles Valiant (@LAValiant) December 14, 2021

Diya did not play in Overwatch League in 2021, instead spending that time with the Dragons’ academy team, Team CC. He revealed earlier this year that the Valiant offered him a spot on the team for 2021, but he chose to decline.

Los Angeles is in rebuilding mode after its 0-16 regular season in 2021. Earlier this month, the team named Wang “NoHill” Fuxing as head coach, former Overwatch League player Seung-hyun “WooHyaL” Sung as an assistant coach and Gong “Cola” Mingyu as general manager.

–Field Level Media