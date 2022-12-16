Los Angeles Lakers reportedly targeting Bulls All-Stars for possible trades

The Los Angeles Lakers are reportedly “keeping an eye” on the Chicago Bulls as a potential trade partner in the near future as the Eastern Conference team’s season continues to spiral downward.

On Thursday, the window officially opened for teams to be able to trade players they signed or re-signed in the offseason. Meaning the speculation and rumors should now really pick up as organizations inch closer to the NBA trade deadline on February 9.

One team that is expected to be active on the trade market over the next couple of months is the Los Angeles Lakers. After a horrid start to the season, new head coach Darvin Ham and his squad seem to be headed in the right direction and there is renewed hope this group could make some noise down the stretch and in the playoffs.

However, upgrades need to be made and a new report claims LA is looking at the Bulls roster as a source to poach some impact players and improve their playoff hopes this season.

Los Angeles Lakers interested in trades for Bulls stars DeMar DeRozan and Zach Lavine

Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

The Chicago Bulls have been one of the biggest disappointments in the ’22-’23 season. Despite two high-level talents like DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine being on the roster, the team has underperformed and the absence of point guard Lonzo Ball continues to be an unsolvable issue.

With their season heading in the wrong direction, there is now a lot of speculation the team could be sellers at the NBA trade deadline. On Wednesday, Yahoo Sports NBA insider Jake Fischer reported that the Los Angeles Lakers see the Bulls as a target for roster improvements with two different deals as possible options.

“The Lakers are certainly keeping an eye trained toward the Bulls’ developments. A player like Zach LaVine would satisfy Los Angeles’ dreamiest returns for the two future first-round picks Rob Pelinka’s front office has left in its stable, although the murmured idea of flipping Russell Westbrook for Vucevic and DeRozan would appear a far more realistic outcome if Chicago does ultimately pivot from its postseason aspirations.” – Jake Fischer on Lakers trade targets

As of Friday, the Bulls have a record of 11-16 and are outside the NBA play-in tournament picture. The Los Angeles Lakers have the same record and also reside outside the postseason picture, however, expectations to win this season are clearly much higher in LA than in Chicago.

LaVine and DeRozan both earned All-Star honors for the Bulls in 2021-2022.