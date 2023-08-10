Los Angeles Lakers and Denver Nuggets reportedly will open up ’23-’24 NBA regular season

Four of the Western Conference’s top teams, including the Los Angeles Lakers and the Phoenix Suns, will get a major spotlight when they open the 2023-2024 NBA season on Oct. 24.

We are still in the middle of the summer, and there are some blockbuster trades that could occur to shift the potential of several teams for next season, but it isn’t too early to start looking ahead toward opening night in season 78 in the NBA.

The 2023-2024 edition of the regular season is set to begin just a few days before Halloween on Oct. 24 and a new report has revealed the teams that will be leading the way on opening night.

The Athletic and Stadium NBA insider Shams Charania revealed on Thursday that the first day of the regular season will be a major showcase of the Western Conference as not two, but four teams from the West side will kick off the new campaign for the league.

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Denver Nuggets opens new NBA season TNT

Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

The first game in the opening night doubleheader will be an immediate rematch of the Western Conference Finals when the Los Angeles Lakers are on the road to watch the Denver Nuggets unveil their first championship banner and two-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokic and his teammates get their well-deserved rings.

The game will then be followed by two of the most star-studded teams in the sport when Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns are on the road to face off with the league’s current dynasty team the Golden State Warriors. Both games will be broadcast on TNT.

All four teams have notable championship aspirations. The Lakers retained much of and added to the unit that surprised the NBA last season by reaching the conference finals. The Nuggets are a favorite to defend their championship in the new season, while the Suns are expected to be a beast after their superstars get their first training camp together.

The Warriors will be an interesting team to watch as their legendary group is a year older and looking to bounce back from a disappointing title defense campaign last season.