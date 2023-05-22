Los Angeles Lakers bench star player in elimination game

Los Angeles Lakers head coach Darvin Ham has finally pulled the trigger, benching guard D’Angelo Russell after major struggles thus far in the Western Conference Finals.

Heading into Game 4 against the Denver Nuggets Monday night, the Lakers have opted to move Russell to the second unit. Dennis Schroder will start in the backcourt with Austin Reaves. Meanwhile, Rui Hachimura will get his first start in the frontcourt in these playoffs.

These three join mainstays LeBron James and Anthony Davis in the Lakers’ starting five as they look to avoid a sweep at home Monday evening.

D’Angelo Russell stats (Western Conference Finals): 7.0 PPG, 2.0 RPG, 4.0 APG, 30% shooting, 14% 3-point

Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Related: Can LeBron James lead the Los Angeles Lakers from 3-0 down?

As you can tell, Russell has struggled big time through the first three games of the series. In addition to his horrendous numbers, the Los Angeles Lakers find themselves minus-53 in his 79 minutes of action. Los Angeles is plus-31 when Russell is on the bench.

On the other hand, Hachimura has been extremely good off the bench throughout the entire playoffs. That includes the recently acquired former Washington Wizards lottery pick averaging 12.3 points and 3.4 rebounds on 53% shooting from distance in 15 games. Through the first three games of the Western Conference Finals, the Lakers find themselves plus-two with him on the court.

As for Russell, there were reports that the Lakers opting to bench him could impact the guard’s decision once he hits free agency in July.

However, Los Angeles has to worry about extending this series to five. It’s become clear that Russell has not had a positive impact through three games.