EL SEGUNDO, Calif. — Armed with four NBA rings, 10 Finals appearances and countless examples of overcoming adversity, LeBron James entered the team’s group chat.

LeBron James sent a string of text messages to his teammates regarding the Los Angeles Lakers facing an 0-3 series deficit against the Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference Finals. He didn’t do so to sour on the team’s shortcomings, its upcoming possible elimination game or its likely doomed NBA title prospects . He did so to inspire his teammates to view Game 4 on Monday at Crypto.com Arena as “a new opportunity to be something special.”

“Amazing. Not only does he lead with his actions, but he leads with his words as well,” Lakers guard Lonnie Walker IV said. “That’s what separates him from everyone else. That’s why he’s made it to the Finals so many damn times. That’s why he’s got so many wins compared to franchise teams alone.”

That partly explains why the Lakers stubbornly believe they can become the first NBA team in league history ever to overcome an 0-3 playoff series deficit. They rolled their eyes that all 149 NBA teams have failed to do so. They bristled that 91 of those teams lost their respective playoff series in four games. And they downplayed that only three teams forced a Game 7 before losing the series, anyway.

None of those teams had James, who has inspired the Lakers during his 20th NBA season in various ways. They marveled at James breaking Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s all-time scoring record. They admired how James delayed Father Time with disciplined training and dieting. They appreciated how James has evolved as a scorer, facilitator or role player, depending on the team’s needs and his own circumstances.

“You’re talking about somebody who has been through wars and deep runs basically his entire career,” Lakers coach Darvin Ham said. “He doesn’t try to go overboard with his words. He’s short, sweet and to the point. His calmness and his steadiness, it calms the group. It puts everyone in a good space, regardless of the circumstance.”

LeBron James’ comeback story

Those in NBA circles have often subscribed to the old adage, “never bet against LeBron.” Usually, the bets for James turned out to be profitable. In 2016, James helped the Cleveland Cavaliers become the first team in Finals history to overcome a 3-1 series deficit after defeating the Golden State Warriors in seven games. During his first stint in Cleveland (2003-2010), James helped the Cavaliers rally from an 0-2 series deficit against the Detroit Pistons to win the 2007 Eastern Conference Finals. During his second stint in Cleveland (2014-2018), James ensured the Cavaliers recover from another 0-2 series deficit against the Boston Celtics to win the 2018 Eastern Conference Finals.

James accomplished all of those feats during the prime years of his career, though. Even during that stage, James never came remotely close toward helping his teams ever overcome an 0-3 series deficit. In his first Finals appearance with Cleveland (2007), James lost in four games to the San Antonio Spurs. In his third Finals against Golden State and his first against Kevin Durant (2017), James helped Cleveland win in Game 4 before losing the series in five games. A year later, the Warriors swept Cleveland.

James showed mixed progress during those Game 4 elimination games against San Antonio in 2007 (24 points on 10-for-30 shooting, 10 assists and six turnovers) and against Golden State in 2018 (23 points on 7-for-13 shooting, eight assists, seven rebounds, six turnovers, five fouls). After posting a triple double in a Game 4 win against Golden State in the 2017 Finals (31 points, 11 assists, 10 rebounds), James’ 41-point effort on 19-for-30 shooting still wasn’t enough in a Game 5 loss.

James arguably faces even greater challenges with helping the Lakers accomplish something he couldn’t do with the Cavaliers in three separate instances. Through three games against Denver, James has averaged a near triple double in points (23.7), assists (10.3) and rebounds (9.3). But James has shot only 15.8 percent from 3-point range after missing his first 10 combined attempts through Games 1 and 2. James has also favored his left ankle two different times in Games 2 and 3.

Yet, Ham quickly shut off a reporter’s line of question about James and his health.

“There’s no concern with LeBron James,” Ham said before pausing for dramatic effect. “At all. No concern with LeBron James. He’s going to be there ready to rumble.”

How LeBron James helped Lakers solve early-season woes

And why wouldn’t he? James helped the Lakers overcome a 2-10 start, absorb Anthony Davis’ early-season right foot injury that sidelined him for 20 games and Russell Westbrook’s uneven fit leading into the trade deadline. Once the Lakers upgraded their backcourt (D’Angelo Russell), wing depth (Rui Hachimura) and interior presence (Jarred Vanderbilt), James had more room to operate. As incumbent role players continued to blossom (Walker, Austin Reaves, Dennis Schroder), James experienced less strain. During the playoffs, James still has thrived with clutch performances.

In a Game 4 overtime win against Memphis, James logged a post-season career-high 20 rebounds. In a Game 6 close-out win against Golden State, James posted a team-leading 30 points while shooting efficiently from the field (10-for-14), from 3 (2-for-3) and from the free-throw line (8-for-11). And in every playoff game, James has struck a mostly healthy balance between scoring and facilitating.

Therefore, James conceded that his “only mindset” entails trying to make NBA history. His teammates seem to share the same belief.

“I don’t think ‘Bron really knows how much weight just his voice holds,” Reaves said. “He’s arguably the greatest player ever. When he speaks, everybody listens — players, coaches, front office. He has been around and done that. He’s done great things in his career. Anytime you got a guy like that who’s experienced like that, you listen and you take what you can from what he’s saying and you apply it and try to be better.”

That’s where the Lakers have their limitations.

They have had some success with limiting Nuggets center Nikola Jokic and guard Jamal Murray until they inevitably score at will. They have seen Davis play mostly dominant, but not enough to limit Jokic. The Lakers have a handful of reliable role players (Reaves, Walker, Hachimura) and a handful of inconsistent ones (Russell, Schroder). Denver has dependable options seemingly everywhere (Michael Porter Jr., Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Bruce Brown). The Nuggets have an experienced coach that has both empowered his players and made adjustments (Michael Malone). The Lakers have a successful first-year head coach that has empowered his players, while showing mixed progress with his rotations (Ham).

That’s not going to dissuade James into convincing himself and his teammates that they can achieve the seemingly impossible.

“Knowing you have players like that that has the support amongst his teammates and trust with his teammates,” Walker said, “it only makes us ready and more prepared for this next game.”

Mark Medina is an NBA Insider for Sportsnaut. Follow him on Twitter and on Instagram.