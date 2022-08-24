Los Angeles Guerrillas sign Arcitys for 2023 season

Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Guerrillas acquired Call of Duty League veteran Alec “Arcitys” Sanderson for the 2023 season.

The 24-year-old American previously played for the Atlanta FaZe (2020-22) and Chicago Huntsmen (2019-20).

Arcitys, who helped Atlanta win the CDL title in 2021, announced last week that he was a restricted free agent.

He joins a roster that includes Cuyler “Huke” Garland, Austin “SlasheR” Liddicoat, Travis “Neptune” McCloud and Kris “Spart” Cervantez.

The Guerrillas have not named a new head coach since parting ways with Embry “Bevils” Bevil earlier this month.

–Field Level Media