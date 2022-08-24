fbpx
Published August 24, 2022

Los Angeles Guerrillas sign Arcitys for 2023 season

Jan 26, 2020; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Seth Scump Abner and Matthew Formal Piper and Alec Arcitys Sanderson of the Chicago Huntsmen celebrate their victory over Los Angeles OpTic Gaming during the Call of Duty League Launch Weekend at The Armory. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports
Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Guerrillas acquired Call of Duty League veteran Alec “Arcitys” Sanderson for the 2023 season.

The 24-year-old American previously played for the Atlanta FaZe (2020-22) and Chicago Huntsmen (2019-20).

Arcitys, who helped Atlanta win the CDL title in 2021, announced last week that he was a restricted free agent.

He joins a roster that includes Cuyler “Huke” Garland, Austin “SlasheR” Liddicoat, Travis “Neptune” McCloud and Kris “Spart” Cervantez.

The Guerrillas have not named a new head coach since parting ways with Embry “Bevils” Bevil earlier this month.

–Field Level Media

