MLB execs believe Los Angeles Dodgers team to beat in Shohei Ohtani free agent chase

When it comes to various executives around Major League Baseball, the Los Angeles Dodgers are the early favorites in what could be a 10-team chase for Shohei Ohtani in free agency this winter.

While Los Angeles Angels superstar Shohei Ohtani is still months away from testing his value in free agency, it is one of the biggest stories in the league this season. The 28-year-old is just hitting his prime and may not have even peaked yet as a professional baseball player.

However, the Japanese star isn’t just any baseball player. He is one of the very best talents in MLB right now and is probably the greatest two-way player — pitcher and hitter — the sport has ever seen. His abilities purely as a hitter and fielder would land him a monster contract on the open market, but also being a front-of-the-rotation pitcher will take his deal to historic levels in November.

While every team in MLB would love to be able to jump into the chase for Shohei Ohtani, few teams will truly have what it takes. It is something that ESPN MLB insider Buster Olney took a hard look at in a weekend piece where he got opinions on the Ohtani sweepstakes from executives around the sport.

Los Angeles Dodgers record (2023): 32-22

Credit: Jessica Alcheh-USA TODAY Sports

When speaking with team execs, there was a belief that as many as 10 teams could make a serious pursuit for Ohtani. And while organizations like the New York Mets, San Diego Padres, and Philadelphia Phillies are seen as possible contenders, only one team was considered a favorite to land the two-time All-Star.

“Los Angeles slashed its payroll by about 15%, forgoing last winter’s star-laden free agents and instead doling out very short-term deals to J.D. Martinez, Jason Heyward, and even Dodger legend Clayton Kershaw. This strategy theoretically could give LA’s front office a lot of room to grow the payroll for next season and beyond. “Some rival execs strongly believe Ohtani will land with the Dodgers. ‘It makes too much sense for them,’ said one. ‘It’s a market that responds to stars, and he’s the biggest star in the game.'” – Buster Olney

Shohei Ohtani signing with the Los Angeles Dodgers does make a great deal of sense. There is a belief around the league that the superstar would prefer to stay on the west coast, but also be in a more competitive environment than the Angels currently offer.

The Los Angeles Dodgers check off the boxes for the ability to pay for his services, they offer a big market to continue to grow his brand, the chance to compete for a title, and keep him in the same state he is already in currently. It may take a lot to sway him away from an eventual move to the Dodgers.