Los Angeles Country Club awarded pair of majors

The USGA announced Wednesday that Los Angeles Country Club (LACC) has been awarded two more majors next decade.

LACC, which is playing host to the 2023 U.S. Open, has also been tabbed host site for the 2032 U.S. Women’s Open and the 2039 U.S. Open. The tournaments will be played on the North Course.

“We could not be more excited to bring our two biggest national championships to The Los Angeles Country Club and extend our relationship with the club that dates back more than 90 years,” said John Bodenhamer, USGA chief championships officer, in a release. “This is a tremendous sports town, an enthusiastic golf community and home to a great venue for championship golf.”

The North Course at LACC has previously hosted the 1930 U.S. Women’s Amateur, the 1954 U.S. Amateur and the 2017 Walker Cup.

