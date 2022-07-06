LOOK: Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers gets his first tattoo, and it’s confusing

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has gotten his first tattoo, and your guess on what it means is as good as ours.

Getting your first tattoo is always an interesting life moment. Especially when you do so well past your 20s. That is exactly what Rodgers did this week when he got his first piece of skin artwork at the ripe young age of 38.

The four-time NFL MVP revealed the work in a Wednesday post on his Instagram account and credited famed tattoo artist Balazs Bercsenyi for the very unique work.

Green Bay Packers great Aaron Rodgers gets a beautiful yet confusing first tattoo

The tattoo, which can be found above, is a quite beautiful piece of artwork. And that really is what it is, art, because what it means is completely unclear. This is not a tattoo that says, “I heart my mom,” or is a current lover’s name in script. It’s not the Packers logo or even some ferocious animal like a tiger. Although it does have a pair of lions.

The image has various elements to it including the aforementioned lions, the all-seeing eye, an ocean scene, alien-like symbols, and what looks to be astrological figures. Rodgers is certainly a unique individual who has long followed the beat of his own drum, and this piece definitely showcases the various elements and passions from the man who wears No. 12 and has dominated the NFL for 17 seasons.

“There’s a deep and meaningful story and connection to absolutely each element of this art piece, and I’ll share a little more about that one day. For now, just thankful for @balazsbercsenyi and his patience and artistry,” Rodgers wrote in the post.

The four-time All-Pro will start season 18 with the Packers later this month in Wisconsin.