LOOK: Drew Lock hilariously responds to epic troll job from US Open

It was this past weekend that Denver Broncos quarterback Drew Lock was likely just relaxing ahead of training camp when he took a stray from the official account of Tennis’ US Open.

A Seahawks fan responded to a highlight from SportsCenter, indicating that tennis is not a sport. At that point, someone running the US Open account decided to reply in savage fashion. We’re talking savage. In the process, said account trolled Lock in a big way.

not a sport says the person about to watch 17 games of Drew Lock at QB — US Open Tennis (@usopen) July 2, 2022

It got even better.

remind us again, we're "not a sport"



aren't there only 32 NFL teams? pic.twitter.com/SIMBfVrDlF — US Open Tennis (@usopen) July 2, 2022

That’s boss-like stuff right there.

Well, Drew Lock opted to respond to this troll job on America’s birthday. To say that he took it with a grain of salt would be an understatement.

Happy 4th to all but especially to the intern at the @usopen 🇺🇸😂❤️12s — Drew Lock (@DrewLock23) July 4, 2022

Talk about being a good sport. The US Open also responded in kind.

This is what social media should be about. Not bickering. None of that divisive stuff. Good-natured ribbing followed by wholesolme content we appreciate.

For his part, Drew Lock is competing with Geno Smith to be the Seahawks’ starting quarterback during training camp after they dealt Russell Wilson away in a blockbuster trade during the spring.

It might serve well that he’s not as thin-skinned as some other athletes on social media, right?