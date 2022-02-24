Longtime Oilers WR Ken Burrough dies at 73

Aug 18, 2020; Thousand Oaks California, USA; A general view of a NFL official Wilson Duke football with metallic shield lgoo introduced for the 2020 season at Los Angeles Rams training camp at Cal Lutheran University. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Longtime Houston Oilers wide receiver Ken Burrough, a two-time Pro Bowl selection, died Thursday at 73.

Burrough passed away at his home in Jacksonville, Fla., according to his family.

A first-round pick by the New Orleans Saints in 1970, Burrough was traded to Houston before the 1971 season.

He led the NFL with a career-high 1,063 receiving yards in 1975 and retired after the 1981 season with 421 catches for 7,102 yards and 49 scores in 156 games (124 starts).

He ranks third in Oilers/Tennessee Titans franchise history in receiving yards (6,906) and is tied for second with 47 touchdown catches.

Burrough also holds the distinction of being the last NFL player to wear “00” as his jersey number.

–Field Level Media