Long-distance success lifts Notre Dame past Boston University

Notre Dame made 9 of its 17 3-point attempts and raised its home record to 7-1 by beating visiting Boston University 81-75 Wednesday night in South Bend, Ind.

Four Notre Dame players made at least one 3-pointer. Cormac Ryan led the way by scoring a game-high 21 points. He made each of his four 3-point attempts.

Trey Wertz made 3 of 4 3-point attempts and added 16 points for the Irish (7-2). J.J. Starling (15 points) and Dane Goodwin (nine points) each made one 3-pointer. Nate Laszewski had a game-high nine rebounds.

Senior guard Ethan Brittan-Watts scored a career-high 19 points for the Terriers (5-5), who received a 13-point performance from Walter Whyte. Whyte entered the game as Boston University’s leading scorer (13.1 ppg) and rebounder (6.3 rpg).

The visitors led by two early in the second half, but Notre Dame responded with a 21-4 run. The Irish led by as many as 16 points in the second half.

The Terriers were within five points with 1:46 to play, but the Irish held on even though they didn’t make a field goal in the final 5:41.

Notre Dame used an 11-0 run to take a 27-14 lead — its largest lead in the first 20 minutes — with 7:24 to play in the half. Boston University’s only lead in the first half was a 3-2 advantage 1:49 into the contest. The Irish led 36-29 at halftime.

The Terriers opened the second half with an 11-2 run and took a 40-38 lead when a Whyte 3-pointer capped the run with 17:40 to play. Notre Dame regained the lead on a Ryan 3-pointer with 16:56 remaining. An old-fashioned three-point play by Wertz pushed Notre Dame’s advantage to 52-42 with 14:57 to go.

Notre Dame improved to 4-0 all-time against Boston University, all at home.

