Logan Paul to box Dillon Danis on Oct. 14 in England

Logan Paul will face former MMA fighter Dillon Danis in a boxing match on Oct. 14 in Manchester, England.

It was not clear whether the bout announced Tuesday will be a professional fight or an exhibition.

Paul, 28, has not been in the boxing ring since an eight-round exhibition with Floyd Mayweather Jr. in June 2021.

The YouTube star and WWE regular’s only pro fight was a split-decision loss against KSI in 2019.

Danis, 29, is a Brazilian jiu-jitsu champion and a training partner of UFC great Conor McGregor.

The New Jersey native fought in the Bellator MMA series in 2018 and 2019, winning both of his fights with first-round submissions. This will be his first boxing match.

The Manchester fight card is a double main event, with KSI scheduled to face Tommy Fury in the other headliner.

