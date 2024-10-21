Week 8 NFL offense rankings: 10 best and worst offenses right now, including the Bills, Lions and Commanders

Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

It has been an eventful start to the 2024 NFL season. The most effective offenses are starting to separate themselves from the pack. While the worst of the worst is giving defenses around the league some easy Sundays. Ahead of the Week 8 slate of games, we look at the 10 worst and 10 best units in our latest NFL offense rankings.

10 Worst NFL Offenses Heading Into Week 8

Not every offense can be a high-flying unit that puts up points with ease on Sundays. Quite a few groups are struggling ahead of this week's matchups. With that in mind here are the 10 worst NFL offenses going into Week 7 of the 2024 NFL schedule.

10. Denver Broncos

The Denver Broncos offense has been up and down over the season’s first six weeks. It was to be expected with a rookie QB under center. However, they seem to be headed in the right direction and there was no better proof of that than on Thursday night against the Saints. In a featured game in Week 7, the offense put in a solid all-around effort made the most of a pair of turnovers, and posted 33 points in a big victory. Nix was the highlight of the night, as he had 239 total yards (75 rushing) in the victory.

9. Arizona Cardinals

The Arizona Cardinals offense has some very solid weapons on offense and the capability to be a formidable unit in 2024. Unfortunately, they have not been able to develop some real momentum despite some worthwhile pieces. In Week 6 they had another mediocre day as they scored 13 points in a loss to the Packers. Kyler Murray barely threw for over 200 yards and the team's three fumbles were killer on Sunday.

8. Indianapolis Colts

The Indianapolis Colts offense has a legitimate QB controversy on their hands. The offense played well for several weeks with greybeard Joe Flacco running the unit. However, in Week 7 prospect Anthony Richardson returned from injury and they managed just 16 points against the Dolphins. Fortunately, Miami has a worse offense and posted just 10 against the Indy defense. While the rushing attack was good on Sunday, the Colts' pass game was mediocre in the victory. It will be interesting to see how the QB spot is handled in the weeks ahead.

7. New England Patriots

After a big upset win in Week 1, the New England Patriots offense went into a steep decline over the last few weeks. It is why rookie QB Drake Maye was given his first NFL start in Week 6. The former North Carolina star was decent in his first starting opportunity but looked far better in Week 7 against the Jags. While the unit only managed 16 points in the loss he threw for nearly 300 yards, two TDS, and most importantly, had no turnovers. Unfortunately, he got little help from his running game and it was part of why they were held in check for most of their game against the Jaguars.

6. Las Vegas Raiders

The expectations were not high for the Las Vegas Raiders offense in 2024, especially with Gardner Minshew at QB. And the unit lived down to them over the first five weeks of the season. It is why he was benched and Aidan O'Connell was under center last week. However, an injury forced Minshew back into action in Week 7 but it unfortunately made little difference as he threw three INTs and the Raiders only posted 15 points against the Rams. It wasted another stellar game from rookie Brock Bowers and a breakout performance from journeyman running back Alexander Mattinson

5. Miami Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins offense has plummeted in our NFL offense rankings with starting QB Tua Tagovailoa out the much of the first half of the season after suffering a fourth concussion in five seasons. Unsurprisingly with a far less talented player under center, they have not been good in that time. Week 7 was another example of that as they mustered just 10 points against the Colts in another loss on Sunday. The only positive from this week was the news that Tagovailoa is likely to return in Week 8 to hopefully save a team that is getting further out of the playoff picture.

4. Carolina Panthers

It only took a few games before new head coach Dave Canales pulled former first-round pick Bryce Young from the starting role. In relief greybeard Andy Dalton has been solid and the Carolina Panthers offense has been a bit better than they were earlier in the season. However, Week 7 was a return to the bad days as they managed just seven points against the Commanders. Dalton struggled and the run game offered little during an ugly 40-7 loss on Sunday.

3. New York Giants

The expectations for the New York Giants offense were not high heading into the season after losing Saquon Barkley in free agency. Those assumptions have been realized thus far despite rookie Malik Nabers showing he has star potential in 2024. In Week 7 they again looked like one of the very worst offenses in the NFL when they could only muster three points in an ugly loss to the Eagles. The running game had just 76 yards total while QBs Daniel Jones and Drew Lock combined for 105 passing yards.

2. Cleveland Browns

The Cleveland Browns offense continues to be one of the worst in the game as Deshaun Watson’s downward spiral into mediocrity has hit new levels in 2024. It reached a new low in Week 7 when he suffered what might be a season-ending Achilles injury. In relief, second-year man Dorian Thompson-Robinson flopped again as they suffered another frustrating loss on Sunday. This time to in-state rivals the Bengals.

1. Tennessee Titans

It has not been a good start for QB Will Levis in 2024. His struggles from late last season have followed him into the new year and it is why the Tennessee Titans have one of the worst offenses in the NFL after Week 7. With Levis sidelined due to injury, Mason Rudolph did not fair much better as he led the unit to just 10 points in another loss, this time to the Bills.

Top 10 NFL Offense in Week 8

In today's game, a powerful offense is a necessity to be a playoff team and potentially contend for a championship. With that in mind, here are the 10 best offenses in the NFL heading into the Week 8 slate of games.

10. Green Bay Packers

The Green Bay Packers have the tools to be an elite offense in 2024. However, the Week 1 injury to Jordan Love severely limited their potential in the following two games. However, with the talented QB back under center they have started to get their mojo back. After a good game last week, three turnovers almost sunk them in Week 7 against the Texans. However, despite shooting themselves in the foot several times, the Packers O still managed to put up 24 in a big win over Houston. Love tossed three more TDs but the unit got a big assist via some great play from their defense this week.

9. Washington Commanders

After going with Sam Howell in 2023, the Washington Commanders pivoted to top pick and 2023 Heisman Trophy winner Jayden Daniels to lead the offense this year. And the youngster has been a revelation over the first seven weeks of the season. And Week 7 they hit another high point as the rookie and the offense posted 40 for the second time in four weeks. This time against the lowly Panthers. Yet, what makes the win impressive is it was a total team effort after Daniels went down with a rib injury midway through the game.

8. Cincinnati Bengals

After a rough showing in Week 1, Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals offense have started to look a lot more like themselves in recent weeks. However, over the last couple of weeks, they have struggled again. Nevertheless, they have still done enough to get wins over the Giants and this week against the Browns. Cincy was able to post 21 on a day where the run game only got them 59 combined yards.

7. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Despite QB guru Dave Canales heading to Carolina before the season, Baker Mayfield's magic with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers has remained in 2024 and their offense has been one of the best in the league to begin the season. Week 6 delivered a new high point as they posted a season-best 51 points in a dominant win over the Saints. The standout on Sunday was an outstanding performance from Sean Tucker. The second-year back ran for 136 yards in relief of Rachaad White.

6. Kansas City Chiefs

The defending champion Kansas City Chiefs offense hasn't been a dominant force in 2024 but they continue to chug along as one of the best offenses in the NFL. However, in Week 7 they struggled against a strong 49ers defense. Patrick Mahomes tossed just 154 yards and two INTs. And Travis Kelce had just 17 yards receiving. Yet, with an assist from their defense, they still posted 28 in a big road win in San Francisco on Sunday. This offense continues to get it done each week.

5. Buffalo Bills

Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills offense have been far better than many expected this season despite trading away top receiver Stefon Diggs. While they haven't been filling up the stat sheet every week, they have been efficient and balanced over the first six games of the season. After struggling to score 23 against the Jets, Buffalo was back in a groove in Week 7. Against the Titans, Allen threw for over 300 yards and rookie Keon Coleman had a breakout day as they scored 34 in the win. New addition Amari Cooper also chipped 66 yards through the air in his debut.

4. Houston Texans

After some bumps in the road over their first few games, the Houston Texans offense has started to look like the unit fans expected in recent weeks. And it is why they are ranked among the top NFL offenses in 2024. After a dominant 41-point showing last week against the Patriots, CJ Stroud and the passing game his a brick wall in the Packers' defense. The rising star QB threw for less than 100 yards and the passing attack was a nonfactor in their Week 7 loss.

3. Minnesota Vikings

Minnesota Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell continues to look like an offensive genius in 2024 as he has overseen a shockingly good Minny offense. What makes it all the more impressive is that Sam Darnold, a former draft bust, has had a career year in relief of No. 1 draft pick JJ McCarthy. Despite suffering their first loss of the season in Week 7, the Vikings’ offense was strong again as they put up 29 points against the Lions.

2. Detroit Lions

The Detroit Lions offense showed in 2023 that they were for real and entered the new season as one of the most dangerous offenses in football. After some early season struggles at times, the unit has hit a groove in the last few weeks. Week 7 was another great example as they posted 31 in a huge divisional win over the red-hot Vikings. Jared Goff threw for nearly 300 yards and 2 TDs while second-year man Jahmyr Gibbs had his best day of the season. Running for 116 yards and another two TDs in the victory. When the Lions are this balanced they are one of the best offenses in the NFL.

1. Baltimore Ravens

