Lions C Frank Ragnow (knee) to undergo MRI exam

Detroit Lions standout center Frank Ragnow will undergo an MRI exam on his left knee on Monday.

The two-time Pro Bowl selection was injured in the second quarter of Sunday’s 33-28 win over the New Orleans Saints.

Ragnow was blocking on a running play when another player was blocked into his leg. He was helped off the field by trainers before being taken via cart to the locker room.

Lions coach Dan Campbell said the extent of Ragnow’s injury won’t be known until after the MRI.

“I mean, at first coming off, it sounded like one thing and then after the fact it sounded like something maybe a little bit different,” Campbell said after the contest. “So, one was not as good, one sounds more positive, so I won’t know ‘till (Monday).”

Ragnow, 27, has started all 76 games he has played for the Lions since being the No. 20 overall selection in the 2018 draft out of Arkansas. He was selected to the Pro Bowl in 2020 and 2022.

