Lilia Vu, Charley Hull share lead at AIG Women’s Open

Lilia Vu carded a 5-under-par 67 to elevate into a share of the lead on Saturday entering the final round of the AIG Women’s Open at Surrey, England.

Vu collected seven birdies against two bogeys to reside in a tie for first place with England’s Charley Hull at 9-under 207 at the Walton Heath Golf Club.

Hull had six birdies and two bogeys to finish her third round with a 68. She joined Vu in holding a one-stroke lead over Angel Yin (67 on Saturday) and South Korea’s Hyo Joo Kim (68).

Second-round leader Ally Ewing stands at 7-under for the tournament shooting 75 on Saturday. She recorded three birdies and six bogeys to finish 3-over for the round.

