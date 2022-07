Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

The Tampa Bay Lightning signed defenseman Trevor Carrick to a one-year, two-way contract.

Financial terms of the deal announced Monday were not disclosed.

Carrick, 28, has appeared in seven NHL games with the Carolina Hurricanes and San Jose Sharks.

Carolina drafted him in the fourth round in 2012 and he last appeared in an NHL game with San Jose in 2019.

Carrick collected 30 points (10 goals, 20 assists) in 61 games with the AHL’s San Diego Gulls in 2021-22.

