Credit: John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports

Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Darren Raddysh signed a two-year, $1.95 million contract extension Wednesday.

The deal begins in the 2024-25 season for Raddysh, who inked a two-year, $1.525 million contract in June 2022.

Raddysh, 27, had three points (one goal, two assists) in 17 games last season and two more (one goal, one assist) while averaging 25:13 of ice time in six playoff games.

All told, Raddysh has played in 21 career games with the Lightning.

–Field Level Media