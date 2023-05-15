Liberty extend former top pick Sabrina Ionescu through 2025

Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Liberty and All-Star point guard Sabrina Ionescu agreed to an extension through the 2025 season on Monday.

Financial terms were not disclosed.

“I’m thankful and honored to be able to represent the New York Liberty for the next couple years,” Ionescu said in a news release. “(Owners) Joe and Clara Wu Tsai, (general manager) Jonathan Kolb and the entire Liberty organization has been nothing short of amazing over my time here, and I’m thrilled to work towards bringing a championship back to New York City.”

The 2020 first overall draft pick played just three games as a rookie due to an ankle injury. She bounced back in 2021 before starting all 36 games for New York and earning her first WNBA All-Star nod in 2022. She averaged 17.4 points and career highs of 7.1 rebounds and 6.3 assists per game while shooting 41.1 percent from the field and 93.1 percent from the foul line.

“We couldn’t be more excited to announce Sabrina’s multi-year extension,” Kolb said in a news release. “Her career is already off to a historic start and her will to win is truly unparalleled. Sab has quickly become synonymous with the Liberty franchise, and we look forward to her continued success in New York for many years to come.”

The Liberty formed what amounts to a super-team around Ionescu by acquiring former league MVPs Breanna Stewart and Jonquel Jones in the frontcourt and sharpshooter Courtney Vandersloot to pair with Ionescu in the backcourt.

The WNBA season begins later this week, with the Liberty visiting the Washington Mystics for their season opener Friday.

