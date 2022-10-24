Legendary Dota 2 player Faith_bian retires

Credit: Nick Oza/The Republic via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Zhang “Faith_bian” Ruida of China, considered one of the best Dota 2 players ever, has officially retired from the esports scene.

Faith_bian previously declared he planned to retire after The International 11. His team, PSG.LGD, was eliminated from TI11 with a loss to Team Aster, dooming them to a tie for fifth.

“After TI10, I already decided that this was my last year competing in the pro Dota scene. Now, looking back through my whole career, I’m so happy to have had the unique experience to fight against every opponent with my teammates by my side,” Faith_bian wrote Monday on the Chinese social network Weibo.

“I’m so grateful to have had these trustworthy teammates throughout my whole career, and I really appreciate the time that we spent together. I didn’t leave any regret about this year, and I’m so happy about it.”

The 24-year-old first began competing in Dota in 2014. The website Dot Esports reported that Faith_bian’s career Dota earnings likely exceed $4 million. He won TI6 with Wings, and his PSG.LGD squad was runner-up last year at TI10.

“From 2014 to 2022, thanks for all your help and encouragement, thanks for your kindness and passion,” Faith_bian said. “I hope all of you got to know the spirit of esports through me, and I hope you guys can all enjoy the esports itself. We will definitely meet again if destined!”

