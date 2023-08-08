Legacy Motor Club finds Noah Gragson replacement with driver’s NASCAR future unclear

With Noah Gragson’s future in NASCAR and at Legacy Motor Club now up in the air, the team has reportedly found a replacement from the IMSA Series.

Rookie driver Noah Gragson has had a rough showing in his debut season in NASCAR. Heading into last week he was at the bottom of the NASCAR standings and there was speculation that he may not be with Legacy Motor Club after the 2023 season.

Also Read: Michigan NASCAR takeaways – So many storylines

The end of his tenure with Legacy seemed to be expedited when he was suspended by the racing circuit when ESPN reported that Gragson liked a meme on Instagram that mocked George Floyd. Floyd is the African-American man who was killed by police officers in Minneapolis in 2020 and set off a slew of police brutality-related protests across the globe.

Legacy Motor Club replace Noah Gragson with Mike Rockenfeller

Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

As of now, the 25-year-old is expected to miss at least the next two Cup Series races, and it could be quite more because Legacy announced on Tuesday that IMSA Series driver Mike Rockenfeller will drive the No. 42 car at Indianapolis Raceway Park this weekend and the followup race at Watkins Glen in New York.

While nothing official about Noah Gragson’s future with his current team has been made clear, multiple reports claim Legacy has not parted ways just yet despite a rough rookie season and the media firestorm that followed his horrid decision and suspension.

Legacy Motor Sports co-owner Jimmie Johnson reportedly made the call to Rockenfeller earlier this week and the two have a history after competing against each other for a few seasons in IMSA and then recently teaming up for the Garage 56 program.

“After racing with Jimmie in IMSA for two years and together in the Garage 56 program not only were we teammates, but we are now great friends,” Rockenfeller said in a statement Tuesday. “To get to race for him in the NASCAR Cup Series for LEGACY MC, with him as a co-owner is such a true honor. It’s going to be a huge challenge as I have never raced at Indy.

See exclusives Sportsnaut videos on Instagram, YouTube, and TikTok.

“I was dreaming about being in a Cup Series car again and I’m thankful for the opportunity,” he added. “I will try my best in this short timeframe to come together with the team and have a great race in Indy.”