LeBron James would only leave Los Angeles Lakers to team up with his son Bronny

In many ways, LeBron James has already done what he set out to accomplish with the Los Angeles Lakers. Though they may not be annual contenders, bubble aside, the Lakers did win the NBA Finals in 2019-20.

He’s spent the last four seasons with the Lakers after overly successful careers with the Cleveland Cavaliers and Miami Heat, and the way many around the NBA see it, James doesn’t ever envision playing anywhere else. Unless it means a chance to team up with his son, Bronny.

“The prevailing thinking in league circles holds that only the chance to play elsewhere alongside son Bronny James, who will be eligible for the 2024 draft and continues to develop as an NBA prospect, would spur LeBron to push for an L.A. exit” Marc Stein on LeBron James

LeBron James’ plan is nothing new

The idea of LeBron James only being willing to change teams for a chance to land on the same team as his son shouldn’t come as a shock, it’s a goal he’s mentioned before. But it’s also nice to know LeBron isn’t planning or even thinking about leaving the Lakers.

Or, at least that’s the belief for now. It’s incredible what a couple of losing seasons can do to someone with such a strong desire to win, as James has. First-year head coach Darvin Ham will be under pressure to improve from the 33-49 record from a year ago, but if Anthony Davis and James can stay healthier, that alone should allow the Lake show to be more competitive. Russell Westbrook’s bounceback season is anyone’s guess, but they may not have a better option.

Bronny James plays for Sierra Canyon high school in Southern California and will be draft-eligible in 2024. LeBron will be 40, but he’s already stated that year will be his last.

“My last year will be played with my son. Wherever Bronny is at, that’s where I’ll be. I would do whatever it takes to play with my son for one year. It’s not about the money at that point.” LeBron James in February

Who knows how that might impact some teams’ mindset a couple years from now? At 37, James has proved to still be extremely effective, averaging over 30 points per game, plus 8.2 rebounds, and 6.2 assists per game. He may no longer be the player who can essentially single-handedly carry a team to the playoffs, but he’s still very valuable.

How will his game age over the next few seasons? Chances are, he’s like Michael Jordan, and he’ll still be able to get a bucket when he needs one. Maybe just enough teams will be willing to position themselves for one incredible year of attendance by signing LeBron.

But first, they’ll have to secure the rights to Bronny. As a 6-foot-3 shooting guard, Bronny is currently ranked as a four-star prospect according to 247sports.

He may not be the top player in his class, but he’s the son of LeBron. He’ll receive plenty of looks from scouts over the next year, which should turn into an opportunity in the NBA.

For now, LeBron has one year remaining on his contract before becoming a free agent in 2023, but he’s eligible for a two-year $97 million extension on August 4. Maybe one day we’ll see a LeBron-Bronny father-son combo on the same court, and it may not be with the Lakers. Either way, it would be pretty cool to see.

