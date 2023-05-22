LeBron James receives technical foul after mini-scrum with Aaron Gordon in Game 4

Facing elimination with the Los Angeles Lakers down 3-0 in the Western Conference Finals, LeBron James is showing why he’s still one of the best players in the NBA. James had 21 of the Lakers’ 45 points midway through the second quarter before getting tied up with Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon with just over eight minutes to play before halftime.

LEBRON JAMES AND AARON GORDON GET IN A LITTLE SCUFFLE 👀🍿 pic.twitter.com/TmYBp4tKc2 — Backcourt Alerts (@BackcourtAlerts) May 23, 2023

Gordon appeared to have control of James’ arm after the whistle, to which the Lakers superstar clearly didn’t appreciate. It didn’t lead to much, but being that James and Gordon were involved, players from both sides quickly came to defend their teammates.

Ultimately the referees decided to issue a double technical, one on James and one on Gordon for their involvement. For the Nuggets, if Gordon receives another ‘T’ and gets ejected, it would be disappointing, but it would have a much smaller impact than in James faced the same penalty. Especially with how well he’s performing so far.

