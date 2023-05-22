LeBron James joins Taco Bell’s effort to liberate ‘Taco Tuesday’ trademark

Los Angeles Lakers star forward LeBron James might be spending Monday night attempting to help his team avoid elimination in the Western Conference Finals against the Denver Nuggets.

But there’s also something else on his mind. No, we’re not talking about a potential trip to Cancun should the Lakers be swept out Monday evening. Though, there is some connection to that.

In a press release on Monday, Taco Bell announced that King James is joining their campaign to “liberate” the “Taco Tuesday” trademark from a company named “Taco John’s,” which has held it in 49 states since 1989.

We’re not kidding. This is actually happening. Grab a taco supreme and get a hold of this.

“Taco Tuesday is a tradition that everyone should be able to celebrate. All restaurants, all families, all businesses – everybody. Taco Tuesdays create opportunities that bring people together in so many ways, and it’s a celebration that nobody should own,” LeBron James said in a statement.

Beginning on May 22, James will star in an ad campaign titled “Taco Bleep,” which highlights how absurd it is that Taco Tuesday has been trademarked.

LeBron James, Courtesy of Taco Bell

As you likely already know, James has been a big-time proponent of Taco Tuesdays dating back years. In fact, he actually attempted to trademark the phrase after social media posts of the four-time NBA champion and his family enjoying tacos went viral. He’s continued to be vocal about enjoying Tacos on Tuesday. Really.

You know what day it is …



LeBron pulled out the custom shirts for Taco Tuesday 🌮 (via @KingJames) pic.twitter.com/X4Ez6Bd0P8 — ESPN (@espn) August 7, 2019

If LeBron James and the Lakers don’t get a win Monday night against Denver, he might very well be enjoying Taco Tuesday from Cancun next week.

All joking aside, this is actually some pretty cool stuff. No one should own this trademark. Liberate it now!