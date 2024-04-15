LeBron James, Stephen Curry among those set to be part of 2024 Paris Olympics basketball team

Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James and Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry are set to take part in the NBA Play-In Tournament later this week.

Both also have a future in Paris to look forward to.

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, James and Curry are among those set to represent the United States in the Summer Olympics late this summer.

The NBA insider reported on Monday that head coach Steve Kerr is finalizing his roster for 2024 Paris. Curry will be making his first appearance in the Summer Olympics. This will also represent James’ fourth appearance representing the United States.

LeBron James, Stephen Curry head Team USA basketball roster a 2024 Paris Olympics

Per Woj, 11 players are set to represent the United States. There is also an open roster spot to give Kerr and Co. some flexibility moving forward. Here’s a look at the roster.

Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors

LeBron James, Los Angeles Lakers

Kevin Durant, Phoenix Suns

Jayson Tatum, Boston Celtics

Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 76ers

Devin Booker, Phoenix Suns

Tyrese Haliburton, Indiana Pacers

Anthony Edwards, Minnesota Timberwolves

Jrue Holiday, Boston Celtics

Bam Adebayo, Miami Heat

Anthony Davis, Los Angeles Lakers

Talk about a potential super team set to take off in Paris starting in August.

Team USA has won each of the past four gold medals at the Summer Olympics dating back to the 2008 event in China. The expectation is that this year’s iteration will walk away with gold, too.