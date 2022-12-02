LeBron James passes Magic Johnson for sixth in assists

Credit: Michael McLoone-USA TODAY Sports

A current Los Angeles Lakers star overtook an all-time Lakers great when LeBron James moved past Magic Johnson for sixth place on the NBA’s all-time assist list on Friday.

James dished out 11 assists (and scored 28 points) while helping the Lakers beat the host Milwaukee Bucks 133-129. With his ninth assist of the night, finding Anthony Davis (44 points) for a 3-pointer early in the fourth quarter, James surpassed Johnson’s total of 10,141.

By night’s end, James had 10,144 assists in his 20 NBA seasons and 1,381 games. Johnson played 13 seasons and 906 games.

The players still ahead of James in career assists are John Stockton (15,806), Jason Kidd (12,091), Chris Paul (11,071), Steve Nash (10,335) and Mark Jackson (10,334).

James is currently second in all-time NBA points with 37,451. The all-time lead is Kareem Abdul-Jabbar with 38,387.

James, 37, is a four-time NBA champion, four-time MVP and 18-time All-Star.

–Field Level Media