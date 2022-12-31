Lebron James NBA scoring record chase: Tracking the Lakers star’s run to 38,387

Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Basketball superstar Lebron James is closing in on one of the most prestigious landmarks in sports history: The all-time NBA scoring record. And this space will be a hub for fans to follow along as “The King” closes in on Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s legendary number.

While there are various notable narratives going on in the 2022-2023 NBA season, few will be as historically relevant as Lebron James’ chase to become the new all-time scoring leader in NBA history.

The 38-year-old is closing in on a mark that many league observers thought would never be surpassed. It is arguably the greatest record in the sport’s history and could very well give James the final accolade in his case to be considered the NBA GOAT.

Before we talk about when he could break the record, let’s first take a look at the current king of NBA scoring.

Who has the highest scoring record in NBA history?

For nearly 20 years, Hall-of-Famer Wilt Chamberlain held the record for most points scored in league history. He set the mark after just seven seasons in the NBA and added on to it until he retired in 1974. The mark set by the man who once scored 100 points in a game at first seemed insurmountable. That was until Lou Alcindor entered the league in 1969 and began to blaze a legendary trail of his own.

The NBA icon that would eventually be known as Kareem Abdul Jabbar needed 15 seasons to surpass Chamberlain at the top of the all-time NBA scoring list. After becoming the new king in April 1984, he would play five more seasons and finish with an absurd 38,387 points scored during his career.

How far is LeBron from passing Kareem?

Some observers of the sport thought NBA icons like Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant would top Kareem Abdul Jabbar’s record. However, while they are among the top five ever, they never came close to the Lakers legend. The Hall-of-Famer who did come closest was Karl Malone and his 36,928 points. However, after 19 and a half seasons, Lebron James is on pace to top the all-time mark early in 2023.

How many points Lebron James is away from NBA scoring record: 527

Heading into the Los Angeles Lakers game on Jan. 2, James is second on the all-time list with 37,860 points. With James averaging over 27 points a game this season, he is on pace to become the new NBA scoring record holder in 19 games, or at some point in the first week of February.

Projection of when Lebron James will break NBA scoring recod: Feb. 7 vs. Thunder

Top five all-time NBA scoring leaders

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar – 38,387

Lebron James – 37,860

Karl Malone – 36,928

Kobe Bryant – 33,643

Michael Jordan – 32,292

Lebron James December route to history

Lebron James’ run to immortality has been hampered by injuries this season. However, in December he remained healthy and is playing at an All-Star level. This month alone, he is averaging 36.4 minutes and over 31 points a game.

From the Lakers’ win on Dec. 11 against the Pistons to a Christmas Day loss to the Mavericks, James posted 30 points or more in seven straight games. Yet, the aging legend turned back the clock and hit a high point on his 38th birthday.

Lebron James stats (2022): 28.5 PPG, 8.1 RPG, 6.6 APG, 1.0 SPG, 31% 3PT FG

On Dec. 30, the 18-time All-Star dropped a season-high 47 points in a 130-121 win over the Atlanta Hawks.

Where does Steph Curry rank all-time scoring?

Stephen Curry is seen as the top-scoring talent in the NBA today and maybe all-time. Many fans wonder if he could eventually surpass James and Abdul Jabbar at the top of the all-time NBA scoring list. However, the 14-year veteran is well behind in the chase and would need to work very hard to make even the top 10.

As of this season, the four-time NBA champion is 42nd on the list with 20,843 points. He would likely need to play 10 more All-Star-level seasons, and stay healthy, to come close to the scoring record.