NBA trade rumors: Latest buzz on Kyle Kuzma, the Lakers and more

Kyle Kuzma viewed as potential trade candidate

With the Washington Wizards struggling to find the right mix behind Bradley Beal, rumors continue to pop up that Kuzma could be had ahead of the NBA trade deadline. Making a mere $13 million in 2022-23, Kuzma would be attractive for contending teams. He’s averaging 21.8 points, 7.6 rebounds and 3.5 assists on the campaign.

Flush with a player option for next season, it might make sense for Washington to get something for Kuzma now rather than face the possibility of losing him for nothing in free agency. Perhaps, a team like Kuzma’s former Lakers squad comes calling. The Phoenix Suns have also been bandied about as a potential landing spot.

NBA trade rumors point to Trae Young potentially requesting out

Rival executives around the NBA are keeping an eye on Young’s situation with the Atlanta Hawks. Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report notes that these execs believe Young could request a trade should Atlanta’s struggles continue.

Young and Hawks head coach Nate McMillan had an altercation earlier in the season, leading to the All-Star remaining home and not attending a game. Frustration has been boiling over behind the scenes. It seems highly unlikely that something will happen on this front in the coming months. But we’d certainly keep an eye on the situation.

NBA trade rumors point to potential three-team blockbuster

Shams Charania of The Athletic reported recently that there’s been discussions between the Phoenix Suns, Utah Jazz and Atlanta Hawks. The crux of the deal would send Malik Beasley and Jarred Vanderbilt to Phoenix with Utah getting John Collins from Atlanta. Meanwhile, the Jazz and Hawks would also receive other assets.

The report indicated that talks ended with Utah demanding multiple first-round picks in the deal. It’s no surprise given the hard ball Jazz front office head Danny Ainge played in Donovan Mitchell trade talks before sending him to the Cleveland Cavaliers ahead of the 2022-23 season.

Los Angeles Lakers involved on several fronts

Currently 13th in the Western Conference with a 14-21 record, the Lakers are going nowhere fast. They boast a 26-51 record over the past 77 games. Anthony Davis is sidelined to injury. In short, general manager Rob Pelinka must make a bold move ahead of the NBA trade deadline to return this team to relevance.

Los Angeles is said to be eyeing a trio of stars in that of Kevin Durant, Damian Lillard and Bradley Beal. But that’s just not going to happen. With Pelinka unwilling to move off both of the Lakers’ available future first-round picks, fans might want to lower their expectations. What we do know is that Los Angeles is looking to add shooters in the mix. It will likely come down to what Pelinka and Co. are willing to give up.

Latest on Jae Crowder trade from the Phoenix Suns

This veteran forward has not played a single game during the 2022-23 season after requesting trade from Phoenix during the summer. Crowder is not happy about his role with the Suns and wants out of dodge.

Jae Crowder stats (2021-22): 9.4 PPG, 5.3 RPG, 40% shooting, 35% 3-point

Unfortunately for the veteran, nothing has come to fruition on this end. It was noted back in November that at least eight teams were interested in him. Prior to that, the Milwaukee Bucks were seen as a potential landing spot. Meanwhile, NBA insider Marc Stein reported during the fall that Washington offered up Rui Hachimura in a deal for Crowder. It was ultimately turned down.

NBA trade rumors: New York Knicks interested in Tobias Harris

It’s no surprise that Knicks front office head Leon Rose is looking to improve his team’s roster. New York has been bandied about more than most teams on the rumor mill in recent months. That now includes New York having internal discussions about trading for high-priced Philadelphia 76ers forward Tobias Harris.

Ian Begley of SNY notes that Harris has fans within the Knicks’ organization. Though, there’s a few issues at play here. Who on New York’s roster would a contending 76ers team want? Meanwhile, Harris is playing under a five-year, $180 million contract while averaging less than 17 points per game this season.