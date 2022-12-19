Leafs trade forward Denis Malgin for Avs forward Dryden Hunt

Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports

The Toronto Maple Leafs acquired Dryden Hunt from the Colorado Avalanche on Monday in exchange for fellow forward Denis Malgin.

Hunt, 27, tallied one goal in 25 games with the Avalanche since being acquired off waivers from the New York Rangers on Oct. 20.

Hunt has 42 points (14 goals, 28 assists) in 193 career games with the Florida Panthers, Arizona Coyotes, Rangers and Avalanche.

Malgin, 25, has two goals and two assists in 23 games this season after playing the two previous seasons playing in his native Switzerland.

Malgin has 64 points (30 goals, 34 assists) in 215 career games with the Panthers and Maple Leafs.

–Field Level Media