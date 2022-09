Credit: Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports

The Toronto Maple Leafs announced the signing Thursday of defenseman Rasmus Sandin to a two-year, $2.8 million contract.

Sandin, 22, collected 16 points (five goals, 11 assists) in 51 games with the Maple Leafs in 2021-22.

Toronto’s 2018 first-round pick has 28 points (six goals, 22 assists) in 88 games since making his NHL debut in 2019-20.

